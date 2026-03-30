House fire in Port Orchard, WA leaves one dead

The Brief A house fire in Port Orchard on Sunday left one adult dead, authorities said. Firefighters encountered heavy flames and smoke, forcing them to retreat while searching for the missing person. The Kitsap County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the incident.



Crews are investigating a house fire that left one person dead in Port Orchard on Sunday.

According to South Kitsap Fire and Rescue (SKFR), crews responded in the late evening to a house fire off Glenwood Road Southwest. Initial reports indicated someone inside the burning home was unaccounted for.

The first firefighters on the scene were met with thick smoke and heavy flames from most of the house's openings. They entered the home to search for the missing person but were forced back outside due to the fire's rapid growth and deteriorating conditions.

What they're saying:

"The fire was difficult in nature and took crews 90 minutes to control," South Kitsap Fire and Rescue said in a press release. "There are no fire hydrants in the area. However, water tenders are dispatched with all of SKFR’s fire responses."

One adult died in the fire.

The scene has been turned over to the Kitsap County Fire Marshal's Office for investigation. Officials said further information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by South Kitsap Fire and Rescue.

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