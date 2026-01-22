Manhunt underway for suspect in Port Orchard, WA shooting

The Brief Authorities are searching for a man wanted in a shooting at a home in unincorporated Port Orchard. Deputies say Kenneth Earl McLeod, 35, shot a man in the foot after a dispute and fled with an accomplice. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous, and the public is urged to contact police with information.



A manhunt is underway for a man wanted in a shooting in Port Orchard on Thursday.

What we know:

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 35-year-old Kenneth Earl McLeod.

Deputies say McLeod and an unidentified accomplice entered a home in unincorporated Port Orchard, along Helena Trail Southwest and Lake Helena Road, armed with a shotgun.

The sheriff's office said McLeod threatened a 33-year-old man at the home over an argument about a motorcycle. He allegedly said "I told you I was going to kill you" before shooting the victim in his right foot.

McLeod and his accomplice are on the run and considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who spots McLeod or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911, or email KCSOTips@kitsap.gov.

