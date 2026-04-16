Seattle to see first 8 PM sunset Friday, warmer this weekend

The Brief After a freezing morning with temperatures in the 20s and a rare waterspout near Magnolia on Wednesday, Seattle saw a shift toward sunnier skies and more seasonable temperatures in the 50s. A warming trend continues into the weekend, featuring the year's first 8:00 p.m. sunset on Friday and mostly pleasant, dry conditions with highs reaching near 67 degrees by Sunday. While Monday is expected to remain warm and dry, the region may see a slight return of light showers by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.



It was a cold and frosty start across parts of Seattle and the greater Puget Sound region, especially in central and south areas where temperatures dipped into the upper 20s early this morning.

During the growing season, conditions like this can damage or even kill sensitive plants, making it a rough start for gardeners or people in agriculture. We also tracked areas of spotty fog and even a few very isolated snow showers in the foothills, though little to no accumulation was expected. In spots where yesterday’s rain left behind moisture, some icy patches developed, creating slick conditions for the morning commute.

This came just one day after Wednesday’s more active weather, which included a brief and short-lived waterspout spotted over Puget Sound near Magnolia, catching the attention of several onlookers.

‘April swing’ brings shifting weather day to day

Big picture view:

By this afternoon, conditions improved significantly, with increasing sunshine and drier weather settling in. High temperatures reached the mid to upper 50s, marking a calmer and more seasonable end to the day.

The weather looks especially nice by Saturday across Seattle with filtered sunshine. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking ahead, Friday will bring partly cloudy skies with a gradual warming trend continuing.

The weather stays chilly early Friday as Seattle wakes up to a crisp start. (FOX 13 Seattle)

First 8:00 p.m. sunset in Seattle

Local perspective:

The first eight o'clock sunsets of the year commence tomorrow evening!

The weather pairs nicely with clearer skies for sunset viewing across Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Saturday looks especially pleasant, featuring filtered sunshine as high clouds move in.

By Sunday, skies turn mostly cloudy with highs climbing to around 67 degrees. Monday may be even a touch warmer and is expected to stay dry, while a slight chance of light showers returns Tuesday into Wednesday.

The weather keeps temperatures above average for several days across Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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