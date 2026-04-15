Seattle weather: Thundery Wednesday, frosty and sunny Thursday

The Brief A winter storm warning is in effect through 11 p.m. for the Cascades, with up to 18 inches of snow and blustery conditions creating difficult and unpredictable travel over mountain passes. Lowland areas are experiencing unstable "hit-or-miss" rain showers, potential small hail, and lightning, followed by a frosty Thursday morning that may threaten sensitive plants. A warming trend begins Thursday afternoon, leading to a dry Friday and Saturday with temperatures reaching the 60s before light showers return on Sunday.



Today, a winter storm warning remained in effect through 11 p.m. with storm total snow accumulations of eight to 18 inches across the Cascades.

Combined with blustery conditions, this created reduced visibility and the potential for travel impacts over the mountain passes, with snow falling in an on-and-off pattern rather than continuously, making it especially important to check pass conditions and restrictions before traveling.

Across the lowlands, the Seattle weather pattern stayed unsettled, bringing hit-or-miss rain showers that were heavy at times, along with brief sun breaks in between. Some areas were even predicted to see small hail and isolated lightning, adding to the springtime instability.

Seattle weather stays mostly cloudy and mild Friday into Saturday with temperatures warming into the low 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Some thunderstorms could be heard across the Seattle area Wednesday afternoon, along with a waterspout recorded off the coast of Bainbridge Island.

A waterspout is recorded off the coast of Bainbridge Island on April 15, 2026.

What's next:

Looking ahead, Thursday morning will bring frosty to freezing conditions across much of western Washington, which could damage or kill sensitive plants if left unprotected.

Seattle weather stays dry for most areas through the day with calmer conditions compared to earlier in the week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will climb into the mid-50s by the afternoon with morning clouds giving way to sunshine, and most areas staying dry.

Seattle weather may damage sensitive plants, so be sure to cover or bring them indoors before bed tonight. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures warming this weekend

Big picture view:

Friday and Saturday will continue the dry stretch with mostly cloudy skies, while temperatures gradually warm, reaching the low 60s by Saturday. From Sunday through Tuesday, a few showers return to the forecast, but temperatures will remain mild, holding in the 60s.

Seattle weather stays mild with a few showers returning Sunday through Tuesday but no major storms expected. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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