Seattle weather: Thunderstorms possible on Wednesday

The Brief A cold front is moving through western Washington, bringing rain, mountain snow, and a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday. Snow totals could reach up to 18 inches in the mountains, with additional rain expected in lowland areas. Conditions improve later this week, with drier, sunnier weather and temperatures warming into the 60s by the weekend.



The cold front will finish sweeping through western Washington Wednesday. Snow levels will remain low with additional snowfall possible in the mountains. The Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect until late Wednesday night. On the heels of the cold front, an upper level disturbance will move across the region with some instability. This will lead to a possibility of some thunderstorms during the day Wednesday.

Scattered rain and a few storms are possible on Wednesday.

Rainfall totals along the coast on Tuesday totaled over an inch, with some locations along the I-5 corridor picking up around .50-.75". An additional .30" will be possible on Wednesday. Snow totals in the mountains will range between 8-18".

An additional .30" of rain may fall on Wednesday on top of the close to 1" we saw on Tuesday.

Much like Tuesday, Wednesday's afternoon highs will be cooler than normal with many spots struggling to warm to near 50 degrees.

Another cool day with highs almost 10 degrees below average.

What's next:

After the wet and blustery start to the week, sunnier and drier skies are ahead for the weekend with highs warming into the 60s.

Sunnier and drier skies ahead for the weekend with highs warming into the 60s.

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