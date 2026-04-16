Seattle weather: Frosty start to Thursday

The Brief A Freeze Warning is in effect early Thursday, with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s across western Washington. Frost and cold conditions follow a stretch of stormy weather, with drier skies expected by Thursday afternoon. A warming trend begins later this week, with temperatures climbing toward 70 degrees by early next week.



Cold temperatures overnight will lead to a frosty morning in many locations around western Washington. A Freeze Warning will be in effect beginning at 1 a.m. Thursday morning until 9 a.m. Morning lows will dip into the upper 20s by Thursday morning. A Frost Advisory will also go into effect in some spots by early Thursday with lows around those locations in the low 30s.

Morning lows will dip below freezing, prompting a freezing warning Thursday morning.

What's next:

Much of the wild wet, stormy and snowy weather will wrap up on Thursday. While we'll start off with clouds in the morning, sunnier and drier skies will be around by the afternoon.

Skies clearing throughout the day on Thursday.

Afternoon highs will begin warming closer to average beginning Thursday. After spending the last few days in the 40s, we will warm into the mid 50s by the afternoon.

Afternoon highs slowly warming to near normal on Thursday.

Looking Ahead:

The warming trend will really kick in beginning this weekend and into early next week as afternoon highs will be nearing 70 by Monday.

Calmer conditions ahead by the weekend with sunnier and milder weather.

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