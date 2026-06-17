Controversy surrounds Seattle University commencement over Palestinian flag

The Brief Video shows the Seattle University provost grabbing a Palestinian flag out of the hands of a graduate during the 2026 commencement. The video has been seen by more than a million people on social media like TikTok and Instagram. Seattle University and the provost responded to the situation.



Controversy is surrounding the Seattle University commencement after a video shows the provost grabbing a Palestinian flag from one of the graduates.

On Sunday, June 14, Seattle University held its commencement ceremony at Climate Pledge Arena.

What we know:

During the ceremony, video shows Seattle University Provost, Shane P. Martin, grabbing a Palestinian flag out of the hand of one of the graduating students on stage. The video shows Martin walk the student several steps toward the stage exit, then continuing to take pictures with the graduates.

"He was not polite and asked her to take it off – he did not try and take it away from her, like kindly. He yanked it out of her arm and then forced her arm behind her," said Lily Bergeron, a graduating student who witnessed the situation at the ceremony.

Several graduates spoke to FOX 13 Seattle about what they saw on Sunday.

"In front of friends, in front of family, a bunch of people in a stadium being manhandled like that – that’s degrading for her as a human being, so she should receive an apology from the provost," said Karli Calo, who also was at the ceremony.

Calo tells FOX 13 Seattle the situation is disheartening, and it is a sad note to leave Seattle University on.

What they're saying:

Martin provided FOX 13 Seattle a statement apologizing for the confusion:

"As one of the university leaders recognizing graduates during our commencement ceremony, I place great value on honoring the accomplishments of our students and respecting the dignity of our diverse student body. Our tradition is to shake hands with graduates upon receiving their diplomas, and we respect the wishes of students who signal that they prefer not to engage in physical contact.

"I apologize for a misunderstanding that our student {student name} has raised since the ceremony. I did not observe or hear any request from {student name} that she wished to avoid physical contact as part of her Muslim faith. As a leader of a faith-based institution, I have deep respect for the many religious traditions represented on our campus and in the world. If I had known {student name} did not want to be touched, I would have honored the request just as I did for at least a dozen other graduating students who signaled clearly they did not wish to be touched.

"I am sorry for the misunderstanding, and regret that this event has taken attention away from the overall commencement ceremony, the achievements of all of our graduates, and especially the moving benediction that closed the ceremony. That prayer was delivered by a Muslim student and included scripture from the Quran, a powerful demonstration of the inclusive values at the core of our mission. To quote from her prayer for the graduates, "As we conclude our time at Seattle University, we must remember that the gifts we have been given, the strengths we have cultivated, and the lessons we have learned should inspire us to bring peace and mercy into this world."

Seattle University also provided FOX 13 Seattle with a statement regarding its policy during commencement.

Media statement from Seattle University

"Seattle University’s commencement is a milestone celebrating the achievements of all graduates. Like many higher education institutions, Seattle University maintains guidelines on what can be displayed on stage to ensure a dignified and consistent ceremony for all students and families. In keeping with those guidelines, items that are not aligned with the onstage activities are not permitted.

"Fostering a supportive environment where students can thoughtfully engage with challenging topics is core to our Jesuit, Catholic educational mission. We recognize that members of our community hold deeply felt perspectives on many pressing issues and value informed debate and critical reasoning across the university. At the same time, commencement is a formal academic ceremony designed to honor each graduate equally within a shared tradition, and we take steps to preserve an inclusive experience for all in attendance.

"We remain committed to a community rooted in dignity, respect, care for one another, and a diversity of viewpoints."

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