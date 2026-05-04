The Brief Kitsap County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday evening in a vehicle in Port Orchard. A 21-year-old man was arrested for manslaughter after a gun he reportedly believed was unloaded fired a single round, killing another man. Investigators say the driver tried to take the victim to a hospital before calling 911 and being intercepted by law enforcement.



Kitsap County deputies arrested a 21-year-old man Sunday night after a passenger was shot and killed during a dispute inside a vehicle in Port Orchard.

What we know:

Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting involving three men in a car near 4200 Beach Drive E. around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Investigators say a 21-year-old man pulled out a gun during a verbal argument. The man reportedly told deputies he thought the weapon was unloaded because he had removed the magazine, but a round remained in the chamber.

A single shot struck the victim. The driver began driving toward a hospital before calling 911.

Law enforcement met the vehicle at Onley Avenue E. and E. Washington St., but the victim died at the scene at 7:50 p.m.

The 21-year-old was booked into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter.

What we don't know:

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office has not yet released the name or age of the man who died.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

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