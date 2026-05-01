Man stabbed after leaving Seattle bar

The Brief A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood early Friday morning. The victim was found with wounds to his torso and leg near Northeast 130th Street and 30th Avenue Northeast after leaving a nearby bar. Seattle police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene following a physical altercation; detectives are currently investigating what led to the assault.



A 26-year-old man was critically injured in a stabbing early Friday morning in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood.

What we know:

Seattle police officers responded to reports of a stabbing near Northeast 130th Street and 30th Avenue Northeast at 2:30 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his leg and torso.

Officers provided aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took the man to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

According to police, investigators determined the victim had been in a fight shortly after leaving a nearby bar.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified a suspect or determined the specific motive behind the physical altercation that led to the stabbing.

Detectives with the homicide and assault unit are leading the investigation to determine the events preceding the assault.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Seattle Police Department’s violent crimes tip line at 206- 233-5000.

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