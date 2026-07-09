Seattle Mariners announce mid-season menu items at T-Mobile Park

The Brief T-Mobile Park is adding 13 new items to its menu. Starting July 17, Mariners fans can dig into new sandwiches, burgers and bites. Highlights include Copper River Salmon at Ivar's and two new kinds of street corn at Seattle Street Corn.



With the MLB All-Star break right around the corner, the Seattle Mariners and hospitality partner Sodexo Live! revealed a new collection of mid-season menu items coming to T-Mobile Park.

What we know:

Starting July 17, fans can indulge in a variety of mid-season food and beverage items at the ballpark, including new burgers, sandwiches, street corn and more.

"Our fans have come to expect a unique and diverse food experience at T-Mobile Park and we’re excited to continue building on that tradition," said Mariners Vice President of Fan Experience Malcolm Rogel. "These new additions bring even more variety to the menu and create new opportunities for fans to discover their next ballpark favorite."

Keep reading to find out what items fans can begin ordering later this month.

El Rinconsito

Washington-based El Rinconsito will add two new items to its menu, available at The T-Mobile 'Pen.

Quesatrompo: Two crispy corn tortillas with marinated pork, grilled pineapple, pineapple salsa and mozzarella cheese.

Chips and Guac: Corn tortilla chips with house-made guacamole. This is a Mariners Value Menu item.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Quesatrompo tacos at El Rinconsito (Seattle Mariners)

Ivar's

Seattle favorite Ivar's is debuting two new items in time for Copper River Salmon season, available at Sections 117 and 335.

Ivar's Copper River 3-piece Salmon and Chips: Three crispy breaded fillets of Copper River Salmon with fries and Ivar's tartar sauce.

Bacon Salmon Sandwich: Fried Copper River Salmon fillets topped with coleslaw, Ivar's tartar sauce and smoked bacon on a brioche bun.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Bacon Salmon Sandwich from Ivar's (Seattle Mariners)

Kidd Valley

Kidd Valley is adding one new sandwich to its menu, available at Section 325.

Crispy Chicken Bacon Sandwich: Crispy chicken fillets topped with pepper jack cheese, smoked bacon and Kidd Valley fixings on a brioche bun.

Crispy Chicken Bacon Sandwich from Kidd Valley (Seattle Mariners)

Rolling Smoke

Rolling Smoke BBQ is debuting the newest beverage option at T-Mobile Park, in addition to a new savory bite, available at Section 313.

Peach Glazed Pork Belly Burnt Ends: Slow-smoked pork belly bites dipped in a savory peach glaze.

Peach Outfield Punch: Black tea with sweet peach nectar, lemon juice and diced peaches.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Peach Glazed Pork Belly Burnt Ends from Rolling Smoke (Seattle Mariners)

Seattle Street Corn

Two new kinds of Seattle neighborhood-inspired street corn are hitting the T-Mobile park menu at Section 144.

Capitol Hill Corn: Street corn topped with miso aioli, furikake, crispy pork belly and green onion.

Fremont Fire Corn: Street corn topped with habanero bacon aioli, cotija cheese, picked onion and lime.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Capitol Hill Street Corn (Seattle Mariners)

The Natural

A new option for vegan fans is coming to T-Mobile Park at The Natural, available at Section 146.

VBLT: Vegan peppercorn bacon, heirloom tomato, arugula and black truffle mayo on sourdough bread.

The VBLT from The Natural (Seattle Mariners)

Big League Burger

Two double burger options are stacking onto Big League Burger's menu, available at Section 340.

Classic Stacked Burger: Two beef patties, American cheese, pickles and burger sauce on a brioche bun.

Smokehouse Stacked: Two beef patties, American cheese, habanero bacon jam and burger sauce on a brioche bun.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Smokehouse Stacked Burger from Big League Burger (Seattle Mariners)

Great State Burger

Great State Burger will be adding its own take on a ballpark classic to its menu, available at The T-Mobile 'Pen.

Great State Corn Dog: Fair-style chicken dipped in honey corn batter and fried, available with or without fries.

Corn Dog from Great State Burger (Seattle Mariners)

Fans can find the full list of concessions at T-Mobile Park on the Seattle Mariners website. T-Mobile is a cashless venue.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Seattle Mariners.

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