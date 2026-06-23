Tacoma Narrows Bridge lanes closed due to cracked bridge joint

The Brief Two westbound lanes on the SR 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge are closed after crews discovered a cracked steel bridge joint. Emergency repairs are underway, and drivers heading toward Gig Harbor should expect significant delays. There is no estimated reopening time, and the Jackson Avenue ramp to SR 16 remains closed.



Two lanes of the SR 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge are currently closed due to a cracked steel bridge joint.

Westbound lanes of the bridge are affected, headed to Gig Harbor. The Jackson Avenue ramp to SR 16 is also closed.

A cracked steel bridge joint under the SR 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge. (WSDOT)

Crews are currently making emergency repairs, and drivers should expect delays in the area through Tuesday night.

There is currently no ETA on when the repairs will be complete.

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