The Brief Wildfire smoke is spreading into western Washington, bringing hazy skies and reduced air quality through Wednesday. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for sensitive groups, while temperatures climb into the upper 80s and 90s. Hot weather continues through Thursday before cooler temperatures and cleaner air return later this week.



A smoky start to the day Tuesday as wildfire smoke starts to move into western Washington from the east side of the mountains. By Tuesday afternoon, we will see more surface-level smoke for parts of the Puget Sound through the south sound.

A smoky start to the day Tuesday as wild fire smoke starts to move into western Washington from the east side of the mountains.

Poor Air Quality

An Air Quality Alert will be in effect through Wednesday evening for unhealthy air for sensitive groups in parts of western Washington. Air quality will start to improve by Wednesday evening as low level onshore flow returns.

An Air Quality Alert will be in effect through Wednesday evening for unhealthy air for sensitive groups in parts of western Washington.

What's next:

Temperatures Tuesday will be warmer, back to the mid to upper 80s, even some 90s. Skies will be sunny and hazy, which could lead to filtered sunshine. More sunshine will be along the coast as smoke will have a harder time reaching the beaches by the afternoon.

Temperatures Tuesday will be warmer, back to the mid to upper 80s, even some 90s.

Looking Ahead:

High pressure will continue to build and move inland through Thursday, making for the warmer afternoon temperatures. A Weather Alert Day for both Wednesday and Thursday as highs are expected to reach the low to mid 90s. We will start to see the onshore flow return by Friday into the weekend, starting a slow cooling trend, but fresher air will also return.

High pressure will continue to build and move inland through Thursday, making for the warmer afternoon temperatures.

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