Seattle police search for hit-and-run driver who left skateboarder seriously injured
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a hit-and-run crash left a 20-year-old skateboarder seriously injured Wednesday morning.
Skateboarder seriously injured in South Lake Union hit-and-run
(Seattle Police Department)
What they're saying:
Just before 5:30 a.m., a witness called 911 to report a hit-and-run near the corner of Harrison Street and 8th Avenue North in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood.
The witness told police that the driver struck the skateboarder while heading westbound on Harrison Street, and then drove northbound on 8th Avenue. The car was described as a red, newer model Acura sedan.
The 20-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.
Detectives with the Seattle Police Department's Traffic Collision Investigation Squad will lead the investigation into the incident.
What you can do:
Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call the Seattle Police Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.
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