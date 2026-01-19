Seattle's Dick's Drive-In celebrates 72 years with 19-cent Burger Days

The Brief Dick’s Drive-In is celebrating its 72nd anniversary with 19-cent hamburgers and cheeseburgers at select locations. The deal runs Jan. 26–29, with different Dick’s locations participating each day across western Washington. The 19-cent burgers are limited to one per customer, and exclusive anniversary merchandise will also be available.



Burger enjoyers across western Washington will soon have a chance to snag an undeniably good deal for Dick's Drive-In's 72nd anniversary.

On Jan. 26–29, Dick's Drive-In will hold 19-cent Burger Days, offering its signature hamburgers and cheeseburgers at their original 1954 price tag. The Seattle burger chain is also selling exclusive merch, available to purchase online and in-store.

The 19¢ Burger Days is spread out across four days at its 10 different locations.

19-Cent Burger Days Schedule

Jan. 26

Wallingford

Everett (merch booth @ 11 a.m.)

Jan. 27

Broadway

Holman Road

Kent (merch booth @ 11 a.m.)

Jan. 28

Queen Anne

Crossroads (Bellevue)

Lake City

Jan. 29

Edmonds

Federal Way (merch booth @ 11 a.m.)

The deal is only available for one per customer. Restaurants will remain open during regular hours.

More information about 19¢ Burger Days can be found on the Dick's Drive-In website.

