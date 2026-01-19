Seattle's Dick's Drive-In celebrates 72 years with 19-cent Burger Days
SEATTLE - Burger enjoyers across western Washington will soon have a chance to snag an undeniably good deal for Dick's Drive-In's 72nd anniversary.
On Jan. 26–29, Dick's Drive-In will hold 19-cent Burger Days, offering its signature hamburgers and cheeseburgers at their original 1954 price tag. The Seattle burger chain is also selling exclusive merch, available to purchase online and in-store.
The 19¢ Burger Days is spread out across four days at its 10 different locations.
19-Cent Burger Days Schedule
Jan. 26
- Wallingford
- Everett (merch booth @ 11 a.m.)
Jan. 27
- Broadway
- Holman Road
- Kent (merch booth @ 11 a.m.)
Jan. 28
- Queen Anne
- Crossroads (Bellevue)
- Lake City
Jan. 29
- Edmonds
- Federal Way (merch booth @ 11 a.m.)
The deal is only available for one per customer. Restaurants will remain open during regular hours.
More information about 19¢ Burger Days can be found on the Dick's Drive-In website.
The Source: Information in this story came from Dick's Drive-In.