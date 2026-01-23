Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle near Yelm, WA

The Brief A bicyclist died Thursday evening after being struck by an eastbound vehicle while traveling the wrong way on State Route 702 near Yelm. The Washington State Patrol reported that the victim died at the scene and no arrests have been made following the investigation, which closed the roadway for over two hours.



A bicyclist died Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle in unincorporated Pierce County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

What we know:

The collision occurred around 6:30 p.m. on state Route 702, just east of state Route 507 and near the city of Yelm.

State troopers said the bicyclist was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of SR 702 when they were struck by an eastbound vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and came to a rest on the right shoulder.

Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased.

The crash investigation closed the road for more than a couple of hours.

State patrol officials confirmed that no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol.

