West Seattle shooting injures teen, police search for suspects

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was shot in Seattle’s High Point neighborhood around 12:48 a.m. Thursday, police said. The teen was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition. Suspects fled from a crashed vehicle, and gunfire damaged several vehicles and nearby buildings, investigators said.



Police are searching for multiple suspects in a shooting that injured a teenager in West Seattle’s High Point neighborhood Thursday morning.

Teen shot in West Seattle's High Point neighborhood

What they're saying:

According to the Seattle Police Department, at about 12:48 a.m., multiple 911 calls reported rapid gunfire near Sylvan Way Southwest and Southwest Morgan Street. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.

Officers treated the teenager before Seattle Fire medics arrived to take him to Harborview Medical Center. Authorities say the victim is in serious but stable condition.

Before finding the injured teen, officers found a suspect vehicle that had crashed and became disabled near Sylvan Way Southwest and Delridge Way Southwest. Multiple suspects were seen running from the vehicle through the Home Depot parking lot.

Officers cordoned off the area and searched for the suspects with a K-9 unit but could not find them. The suspect's vehicle was impounded for processing.

According to the SPD, gunfire during the incident struck at least three vehicles and two nearby buildings. No other injuries were reported.

Detectives with the SPD Gun Violence Reduction Unit will lead the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

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