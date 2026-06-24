The Brief A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center Tuesday night after suffering a gunshot wound to the torso along Aurora Avenue North. The Seattle Police Department's Gun Violence Reduction Unit is currently investigating two conflicting witness accounts, including a reported drive-by shooting and an alternative report of an accidental shooting inside a vehicle. According to police, the in-vehicle scenario aligns more closely with Real Time Crime Center data, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the department's tip line.



A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized Tuesday night after a shooting along Aurora Avenue North. Seattle police detectives are now working to investigate conflicting witness accounts to determine exactly what led to the shooting.

What we know:

The investigation started around 10:47 p.m., when officers rushed to reports of gunfire near North 93rd Street and Aurora Avenue North. The scene was quickly updated to 10507 Aurora Avenue North, where Seattle Fire Department crews were already on the scene.

Medics treated the victim for a gunshot wound to the torso. He was stabilized at the scene and rushed to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Detectives with the Seattle Police Department's Gun Violence Reduction Unit are currently investigating two vastly different versions of how the shooting took place:

The drive-by investigation: Initial witness reports suggested the teen was standing on the sidewalk when a dark-colored sedan pulled up. A passenger inside the car allegedly opened fire, striking the teen before speeding away.

The in-vehicle case: A second report emerging from a separate disturbance suggested the shooting actually occurred inside a vehicle. In this scenario, a backseat passenger was mishandling a handgun and accidentally shot the driver.

According to the second report, the shooter and several other passengers immediately fled on foot. The injured victim then drove a few blocks to flag down a Seattle Fire crew that was already out on an unrelated call. Investigators noted that this version aligns more closely with data from the Real Time Crime Center.

What you can do:



The investigation remains active and ongoing. Seattle police are urging anyone with information about the shooting, the vehicle, or the occupants who fled the scene to contact authorities immediately.

Have a Tip?:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

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The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.







