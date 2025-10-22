Seattleites paying 53% above the US average for gas

The Brief Seattle drivers are paying over 50% above the national average for gas, with prices at $4.648 per gallon. National gas prices are dropping due to lower demand and cheaper crude oil, nearing $3 per gallon. Wahkiakum County has the highest gas prices in Washington at $4.949 per gallon, while Asotin County offers the cheapest at $3.782.



As gas prices across the U.S. continue to fall, Seattle drivers are now having to pay more than 50% above the national average for gasoline.

By the numbers:

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.066. Washington's average, however, is $4.388 per gallon.

The price gets higher in the Seattle metro area though, with a gallon of regular costing $4.648 on average between Seattle, Bellevue and Everett. It's even pricier in King County alone, sitting at $4.732 per gallon.

Some Seattleites are paying as much as 53% above the U.S. norm for gas, AAA says.

The other side:

This comes as the national gas average continues to creep downward, approaching $3 a gallon for the first time in four years. Several factors are behind the drop, including lower demand, cheaper crude oil prices and less-expensive winter-blend gasoline at the pump.

Compared to a year ago, the national average for gas was at $3.163 per gallon, while Washington's was at $4.068, a statewide difference of 32 cents.

Cheapest vs. most expensive

Believe it or not, King County actually doesn't have the highest average gas prices in Washington, as Wahkiakum County is charging an average of $4.949 per gallon.

The cheapest gallon of gas can be found in the southeastern-most part of the state, with Asotin County's average sitting at $3.782 per gallon.

