Where are the lowest gas prices in Washington?

How far are you willing to drive to save a few cents?

As a new gas tax goes into effect on July 1, the cost to fill up your car continues to increase.

According to AAA, Washington drivers, on average, are paying more than a dollar per gallon of gas than the rest of the country.

The state’s average, listed on July 1, was priced at $4.42. However, prices were much higher throughout Seattle.

By the numbers:

One gas station in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood had prices listed at $5.29 for regular.

For that same cost, you could get a Dick’s Special with a side of onions and ketchup, or an iced American plus tip at Seasmith Coffee, both within walking distance of the gas station.

The lowest prices we found

Outside King County and Seattle, gas prices are considerably lower.

In Everett, FOX 13 Seattle found a gallon of gas going for around $4.70.

In Lynnwood, the price of a gallon of regular was under the state’s average at $4.29 ($4.19 with cash).

Forty miles outside of Seattle, in Tulalip, FOX 13 Seattle found a regular gallon of gas going for $3.75 at the Tulalip Market. That is nearly 70 cents below the state’s average.

Prices go even lower. An employee at Yakamart in Toppenish, WA tells FOX 13 Seattle their price for a gallon of regular was $3.35 on July 1.

The Source: Information in this story came from AAA and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

