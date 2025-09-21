Myrto Uzuni stoppage time goal sinks Seattle Sounders in 2-1 loss to Austin FC

article

The Brief Myrto Uzuni scored in stoppage time for Austin FC in a 2-1 loss for the Sounders. Georgi Minoungou early in the second half for Seattle and had a second prime chance stopped by Austin goaltender Brad Stuver in the 86th minute. Diego Rubio scored the opening goal for Austin late in the first half.



Myrto Uzuni scored in stoppage time, Diego Rubio also scored a goal and Austin FC beat the Seattle Sounders 2-1 on Saturday night.

Austin (12-10-8) has 44 points this season and moved past Portland (42) into sixth in the Western Conference. Seattle (12-9-9) is fifth with 45 points.

Uzuni's left-foot volley from point-blank range capped the scoring in the sixth minute of injury time. Dani Pereira played an arcing cross from the right side to back post and CJ Fodrey's diving header set up Uzuni for the finish.

Brad Stuver, a 2025 MLS All-Star, made a diving stop to rob Georgi Minoungou of what seemed a certain goal in the 86th minute and finished with five saves.

Rubio redirected a pass played by Seattle's Jackson Ragen near midfield and outraced the defense to the ball before he beat goalkeeper Andrew Thomas with a shot inside the back post to give Austin a 1-0 lead in the 42nd minute.

Thomas, who started in place of Stefan Frei (illness), had four saves.

Minoungou replaced Snyder Brunell — an 18-year-old who made his second start in MLS — at halftime and scored his first goal of the season 35 seconds later to make it 1-1. Danny Musovski, at the right corner of the 18-yard box, ran onto a ball ahead by Cristian Roldan and played a first-touch cross to the charging Minoungou for a one-touch finish into the side-net from near the penalty spot.

Austin is 12-2-0 this season when scoring first.

The Sounders are 5-2-3 all-time against Austin in the regular season, 3-1-1 at Q2 Stadium.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE SOUNDERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Lionel Messi has goal and assist for Inter Miami in 3-1 MLS win over Seattle Sounders

Jesús Ferreira, Danny Musovski score for Seattle Sounders in 2-2 draw with Galaxy

Brawl after Sounders Leagues Cup win prompts security concerns

USMNT adds Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan for summer friendlies

Sounders FC takes home the Leagues Cup with 3-0 win over Inter Miami

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.