Jesús Ferreira, Danny Musovski score for Seattle Sounders in 2-2 draw with Galaxy
SEATTLE - Miki Yamane scored his first career goal in MLS in the 87th minute for the LA Galaxy in a 2-2 tie with the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night.
Yamane scored on a sliding first-touch shot into a wide-open net to cap the scoring.
Novak Micovic had seven saves for the Galaxy.
Jesús Ferreira opened the scoring in the fifth minute and Danny Musovski scored to give Seattle (12-7-10) a 2-0 lead in the 41st.
Maya Yoshida redirected an arcing cross played into the area by Diego Fagúndez from the left side of the area into a wide-open net to get LA (4-16-9) on the board in the 44th minute.
Seattle's Stefan Frei had four saves.
The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.
