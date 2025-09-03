USMNT adds Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan for summer friendlies

article

The Brief Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan was added to U.S. Men's National Team roster for summer friendlies against South Korea and Japan. Roldan was on the 2022 U.S. World Cup roster, but did not make an appearance. Roldan helped lead the Sounders to the League Cup with a 3-0 win over Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on Sunday.



Midfielder Cristian Roldan was added Wednesday to the U.S. roster for friendlies against South Korea on Saturday at Harrison, New Jersey, and Japan three days later at Columbus, Ohio.

The 30-year-old has no goals in 37 international appearances and was last with the U.S. at the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. He was on the 2022 World Cup roster but did not appear in any matches.

A member of Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders, he helped the team win the Leagues Cup last weekend. Roldan is to join the U.S. group on Thursday.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino has 24 players on the roster for the upcoming matches.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Roman Celentano (Cincinnati), Matt Freese (New York City), Jonathan Klinsmann (Cesena).

Defenders: Max Arfsten (Columbus), Noahkai Banks (Augsburg), Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Alex Freeman (Orlando), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia), Tim Ream (Charlotte), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace).

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver), Luca de la Torre (San Diego), Diego Luna (Salt Lake), Jack McGlynn (Houston), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Sean Zawadzki (Columbus).

Forwards: Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Damion Downs (Southampton), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Josh Sargent (Norwich), Tim Weah (Marseille), Alex Zendejas (América).

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

