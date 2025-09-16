Lionel Messi has goal and assist for Inter Miami in 3-1 MLS win over Seattle Sounders

The Brief Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over Seattle with a goal and an assist. Messi's performance helped Miami avenge their Leagues Cup final loss to the Sounders. Luis Suárez missed the match due to a suspension for misconduct in the previous game.



Lionel Messi had a goal and an assist as Inter Miami beat Seattle 3-1 on Tuesday night just over two weeks after losing to the Sounders in the Leagues Cup final.

The Sounders beat Inter Miami 3-0 in the Leagues Cup on Aug. 31, but Messi assisted a wide open Jordi Alba with an outside-of-the-foot pass in the 12th minute to give the Herons early command.

Messi nearly doubled the score in the 28th minute when he received a ball over the top and once again tried to execute using the outside of his left foot, but the shot hit off the post.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) goes for the ball as Seattle Sounders defender Jackson Ragen, right, defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Alba returned the favor in the 41st minute, assisting a darting Messi who got just enough of a touch to make it 2-0. Ian Fray headed home Rodrigo De Paul's corner in the opening minutes of the second half to extended the Herons' lead to 3-0.

Obed Vargas found the back of the net for Seattle's goal in the 69th minute, as the Mexican international scored on his country's independence day.

Inter Miami was again without Luis Suárez who served the second game of his three-match MLS ban for spitting on a member of the Sounders' coaching staff in the Leagues Cup Final.

Messi had a chance to complete a brace in the 76th minute, but was denied by Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei. New Inter Miami signing Mateo Silvetti made his debut after arriving from Messi's boyhood club, Newell's Old Boys in Argentina.

MLS action continues for both teams when Inter Miami hosts D.C. United on Saturday, while the Sounders travel to face Austin FC on Sunday.

