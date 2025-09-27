Albert Rusnák has goal, assist as Seattle Sounders earn 2-2 draw with Vancouver

article

The Brief Albert Rusnák had a goal and an assist for Seattle in a 2-2 tie with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night. Seattle clinched a spot in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs with results from across the league while their match with the Whitecaps was at halftime. Jackson Ragen scored the second goal for Seattle. Brian White and Mathias Laborda each scored for Vancouver.



Albert Rusnák had a goal and an assist for Seattle in a 2-2 tie with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night and the Sounders clinched a spot in the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs.

Seattle (12-9-10) has 46 points and is fifth in the Western Conference, seven points behind fourth-place Los Angeles FC.

Vancouver (16-6-9), which is unbeaten in six straight, is tied with San Diego (57 points) for first in the West.

Vancouver's Brian White opened the scoring in the 52nd but the Sounders quickly responded. Jackson Ragen tied it with a header off a corner kick played by Rusnák in the 54th minute and Rusnák chipped a first-touch finish into the top-net to give Seattle a 2-1 lead in the 55th.

Mathias Laborda flicked a header off a corner kick played by Sebastian Berhalter under the crossbar and inside the back post to make it 2-2 in the 69th minute.

The Whitecaps beat Seattle 3-0 at home on June 8.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE SOUNDERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Myrto Uzuni stoppage time goal sinks Seattle Sounders in 2-1 loss to Austin FC

Lionel Messi has goal and assist for Inter Miami in 3-1 MLS win over Seattle Sounders

Jesús Ferreira, Danny Musovski score for Seattle Sounders in 2-2 draw with Galaxy

Brawl after Sounders Leagues Cup win prompts security concerns

USMNT adds Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan for summer friendlies

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.