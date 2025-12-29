How to watch New Year's Eve fireworks in Seattle

The Brief Seattle’s New Year’s Eve fireworks will launch from the Space Needle as part of the Alaska Airlines New Year’s at the Needle celebration, featuring drones and fireworks. The main show runs from 11:53 p.m. to 12:09 a.m. PT, with multiple preshows starting at 10 p.m. and music synced on HITS 106.1. You can watch in person from spots like Lake Union or Gas Works Park, or on TV and streaming via KING 5, FOX 13, and LiveNOW from FOX.



As 2025 comes to an end, many are ready to ring in the new year with fireworks lighting up the night sky. In Seattle, a midnight display is planned for all to enjoy.

There are plenty of good advantage points to watch the fireworks in Seattle, along with ways to see celebrations across the country from the comfort of your own home.

Keep reading for details on the New Year's Eve fireworks display in Seattle, how to watch it live, and how to see other fireworks shows around the world.

Where can I see the NYE fireworks in Seattle?

The Alaska Airlines New Year's at the Needle is one of the West Coast's most popular New Year's Eve celebrations, happening at Seattle's iconic Space Needle.

The event features a stunning drone performance ahead of the largest structurally launched firework display in North America.

When are the NYE fireworks in Seattle?

The fireworks show at the Space Needle begins at 11:53 p.m. PT, and ends at 12:09 a.m.

Where are the best places to view the NYE fireworks in Seattle?

There are several great spots to see the Space Needle fireworks in person. Our favorite advantage points include:

Lake Union (to the north or east)

Gasworks Park

Seattle Center (International Fountain Lawn and Fisher Pavilion)

Kerry Park or other Queen Anne vantage points and parks

Seattle Waterfront

Beacon Hill

Ella Bailey Park in Magnolia

Volunteer Park on Capitol Hill

Where can I see the Seattle NYE fireworks on TV?

The New Year's at the Needle celebration will air on KING 5 in Seattle, KGW 8 in Portland, KREM 2 in Spokane, and CW 8.2 in San Diego.

How long is the Seattle NYE fireworks show?

The show will last 18 minutes and begins with four 10-minute drone shows next to the Space Needle.

Will the Seattle NYE fireworks show be set to music?

Yes. Those watching the show can tune into a live simulcast of the soundtrack on HITS 106.1 in Seattle.

What is the Seattle NYE schedule of events?

10 p.m. – Light-only preshow (10-minute performance)

10:30 p.m. – Light-only preshow (10-minute performance)

11 p.m. – Light-only preshow (10-minute performance)

11:30 p.m. – Light-only preshow (10-minute performance)

11:53 p.m. – Show begins

12 a.m. – Happy New Year

12:09 a.m. – Show ends

How can I watch other fireworks displays around the country?

To see other fireworks displays from across the country, tune in to LiveNOW from FOX on the FOX Local app.

The livestream will show displays from across the U.S. in real-time, available on mobile and connected TVs.

FOX 13 Seattle will stream the national fireworks show from LiveNOW on its website and app, and on-air on FOX 13 starting at 11 p.m.

