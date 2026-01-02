Two killed in multi-car crash in Everett, WA; police investigating

The Brief Police are investigating a deadly multi-car crash in Everett that killed two people and injured three others on Friday. Everett firefighters closed 19th Avenue Southeast for what they described as a double-fatal collision. One injured person was taken to a hospital, while two others were evaluated at the scene.



Police are investigating a crash that killed two people and left three others injured in Everett on Friday.

What we know:

The Everett Fire Department (EFD) posted about the crash on social media at around 11:47 a.m.

According to the EFD, crews have closed off the road at 19th Avenue Southeast between 100th and 102nd Street Southeast for a "double fatal collision."

Authorities said there were three other patients. One was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett for unknown injuries. The other two were checked by medical personnel at the scene.

FOX 13 crews spoke with police at the scene, who said the two victims who died were a man and a woman, both in their 80s.

The EFD initially responded to a 911 call about a vehicle fire, but there was no fire.

Authorities are urging drivers to expect an extended road closure, and seek alternate routes.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by the Everett Fire Department.

