Seattle police seek vehicle in fatal Beacon Hill hit-and-run crash

The Brief Seattle police are searching for a suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 38-year-old bicyclist in Beacon Hill early Sunday. Investigators say the driver fled after striking the cyclist around midnight at Beacon Avenue South and South Stevens Street. The suspect vehicle is a 1997–1999 white Toyota Camry with gold emblems; the driver has not been identified.



Seattle police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run crash in the Beacon Hill neighborhood.

What we know:

The crash happened at about 12 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 14, at the intersection of Beacon Avenue South and South Stevens Street.

A bicyclist, a 38-year-old man, was found unresponsive in the roadway. Despite efforts from first responders to save the man's life, he died at the scene.

(Seattle Police)

Witnesses told police the man was riding his bicycle on Beacon Avenue South when a vehicle driving southbound struck him. The driver fled the scene after the crash.

What's New:

Seattle Police issued an update on Tuesday, identifying the suspect vehicle as a 1997-1999 white Toyota Camry with gold emblems.

(Seattle Police)

The car likely sustained damage to the windshield, hood, and right passenger side headlight.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call SPD's Traffic Collision Investigative Squad at 206-684-8923.

