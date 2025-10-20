Seattle police investigate deadly shooting on Beacon Hill

Seattle police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday afternoon near Golf Drive South and South Charles Street in the Beacon Hill area.

What we know:

The Seattle Police Department said in a post on social media that officers responded to the scene and that a public information officer was on the way.

"Seattle police are investigating a fatal shooting near Golf Drive South and South Charles Street. More information to follow. PIO en route to the scene," the department wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the victim or any possible suspects. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

The area, located near the Jefferson Park Golf Course and several residential streets, was expected to see a police presence into the evening as officers processed the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

