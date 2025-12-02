Seattle weather: Break from the rain through Wednesday

The Brief Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly dry and cool in the Puget Sound area, with temperatures in the mid-40s and mostly cloudy skies. A weak system may bring light showers to the Washington Coast on Wednesday, but the rest of western Washington will remain dry. Widespread rain is expected Thursday, with Friday being the wettest day as subtropical moisture raises temperatures to the mid-50s and snow levels to 5,000-6,000 feet; next week may bring a wetter pattern with potential river flooding.



Tuesday and Wednesday are looking mainly dry and cool, with cool afternoon temperatures.

Showers have ended across the Puget Sound area and the rest of Tuesday is looking mainly dry and mostly cloudy, with afternoon sunbreaks in the mix. High temperatures will remain cool, in the mid-40s.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

A very weak system will bring a few light showers to the Washington Coast on Wednesday, but the rest of western Washington will stay dry and mostly cloudy.

Widespread rain returns to the forecast on Thursday morning. It will continue through the afternoon hours.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

By the numbers:

Friday looks like our wettest day of the week, as a system taps into some subtropical moisture. Lowland temperatures will be warmer, into the mid-50s, and snow levels will climb to 5,000 to 6,000 feet.

What's next:

Weather models are hinting at a much wetter weather pattern next week. Current long-range rain forecasts give several rivers a 50/50 chance of reaching action stage. Some could reach flood stage, so stay tuned to the forecast as we get closer.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

