Seattle weather: Few early showers, drier afternoon Tuesday

The Brief A frontal system brings showers and mountain snow to western Washington, with lingering effects into Tuesday. Stevens Pass may see a few inches of snow; skies clear by midday Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Subtropical moisture is expected Friday, bringing significant rainfall and higher snow levels through the weekend.



A frontal system swept through western Washington Monday evening, bringing showers and mountain snow to the high passes.

A few showers will linger overnight into Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. A few inches of snow are possible in the higher mountain passes like Stevens Pass through early Tuesday.

A few showers to start Tuesday, but rain will remain light in nature. Skies will dry out by midday with mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon. Highs will be a few degrees below seasonal average.

A plume of subtropical moisture will move in Friday through the weekend, bringing plenty of rainfall and higher snow levels.

After Tuesday's early showers, we do get dry time through Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler through Thursday, but then we start to see milder temperatures return with the rain.

