Man arrested for suspected arson after house fire in Shoreline, WA

Deputies arrested a man accused of arson after a house fire in Shoreline on Sunday.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at around 2:18 p.m. to a 911 call reporting a disturbance at a home involving the resident and a tenant or visitor. When deputies arrived at the home near Fremont Avenue North and North 148th Street, they found the house on fire.

As smoke billowed from the home, deputies ensured both occupants were safely outside before Shoreline firefighters took over the firefighting effort.

During the initial investigation, deputies took one of the two people from the home into custody. A sheriff's fire investigator conducted a reconstruction investigation to determine how the fire started.

What's next:

Authorities say the investigation will likely continue for several days.

The man was booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of arson. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the King County Sheriff's Office.

