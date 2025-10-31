King Co. deputy's instincts prevent potential armed robbery in Shoreline, WA

The Brief A King County deputy's quick actions may have thwarted an armed robbery at a Shoreline gas station. Two 20-year-old suspects were charged with attempted robbery and unlawful firearm possession. Despite prosecutors' bail requests, both suspects were released on personal recognizance by a judge.



The quick instincts of a King County Sheriff's deputy may have prevented an armed robbery in Shoreline.

The backstory:

Surveillance video from behind a Shell gas station along 15th Avenue North shows two men acting suspiciously, prompting the deputy to start watching them.

"Two males dressed in all black, face masks on, just waiting for a car to leave and then they just jumped a fence to go behind the gas station. Trying to see if we've got a robbery getting ready to go on or not," the deputy radioed to dispatch.

Cameras captured the masked men looking around, appearing to wait for the coast to clear.

"So they're peeking around the southwest corner, still face masks on in between the gas station and fire department," the deputy said.

But once they spotted an incoming patrol car, the suspects took off, walking away and taking off their masks as the deputy moved in to contact them.

"Hey, what's going on tonight?," the deputy asked.

"Nothing we're just chilling, what's up?," replied one of the suspects.

"Where are you guys coming from?," the deputy asked.

"Down the street," they both responded.

The two 20-year-old suspects denied the alleged robbery plot, but were promptly arrested after handguns were discovered behind the gas station.

"There's a Glock handgun on the back side of the gas station. Make that two firearms on the back side of the gas station," deputies relayed to dispatch.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Dig deeper:

The suspects were identified as Dillon Munsell and Xavier Glenn, charged with first-degree attempted robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

In court, they both pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors requested $75,000 bail for Munsell and $150,000 bail for Glenn due to a previous robbery conviction, however Judge Brian McDonald released both of them on their own personal recognizance.

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office, court documents filed in King County Superior Court, and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

