River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:07 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:14 PM PST until MON 11:47 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:25 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:10 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:14 PM PST, Mason County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Kittitas County, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, King County, King County, Pierce County, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:51 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:15 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:08 PM PST until THU 2:30 AM PST, Chelan County
High Wind Watch
from TUE 10:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Thurston County, Pierce County, Whatcom County, Grays Harbor County, Snohomish County, Lewis County, Skagit County, King County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Okanogan County, Chelan County

Seattle bracing for stormy weather, more flooding

By and
Updated  December 15, 2025 1:32pm PST
Weather
King County, WA levee failure causes flash flood warning

The Brief

    • Western Washington woke up Monday to intense rain blasting through the region.
    • Multiple rounds of heavy rain and wind are expected today through Wednesday. Power outages and tree damage are possible.
    • The risk of mountain snow returns by Wednesday. The landslide risk is elevated.

SEATTLE - A Wind Advisory is posted now until 10 p.m. today. Moderately strong winds could trigger impacts.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

A High Wind Watch is in effect from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Even more extensive damage and outages are a possibility. We recommend avoiding spending time outside during this alert in case trees fall.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

There are still lingering flood issues on Monday from last week's storm, but prolonged and renewed flood threats return by Tuesday. The Skagit and Snoqualmie Rivers could experience major flooding. Most other rivers would mostly experience minor to moderate flooding. Water levels look to recede at some point on Thursday and Friday, but the timing of everything is subject to change.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Mountain snow will ramp up in a major way Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.

Across Western Washington in the coming days, the risk of landslides is also heightened. The areas most vulnerable to landslides and debris flows are steep coastal bluffs, recently burned areas and other steep hillsides.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Warmly, 

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

Weather