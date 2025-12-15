Seattle bracing for stormy weather, more flooding

The Brief Western Washington woke up Monday to intense rain blasting through the region. Multiple rounds of heavy rain and wind are expected today through Wednesday. Power outages and tree damage are possible. The risk of mountain snow returns by Wednesday. The landslide risk is elevated.



A Wind Advisory is posted now until 10 p.m. today. Moderately strong winds could trigger impacts.

A High Wind Watch is in effect from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Even more extensive damage and outages are a possibility. We recommend avoiding spending time outside during this alert in case trees fall.

There are still lingering flood issues on Monday from last week's storm, but prolonged and renewed flood threats return by Tuesday. The Skagit and Snoqualmie Rivers could experience major flooding. Most other rivers would mostly experience minor to moderate flooding. Water levels look to recede at some point on Thursday and Friday, but the timing of everything is subject to change.

Mountain snow will ramp up in a major way Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.

Across Western Washington in the coming days, the risk of landslides is also heightened. The areas most vulnerable to landslides and debris flows are steep coastal bluffs, recently burned areas and other steep hillsides.

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan