Crews rescue workers in sewage pipe in Lakewood, WA

The Brief Two workers were rescued from a sewage pipe in Lakewood on Friday morning after crews were called to a confined space rescue at a construction site off Bridgeport Way West. One worker, who was 20 feet underground and 290 feet inside the pipe, required immediate assistance and was pulled out by colleagues before being transported to a hospital in critical condition.



What we know:

Before 10 a.m., crews were called to a confined space rescue at a construction site off Bridgeport Way West.

When crews arrived at the scene, there were two workers 20 feet underground and 290 feet into a sewage pipe.

One of the workers needed immediate assistance, and they were pulled out by the other construction workers. They were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There were no other injuries.

The Source: Information in this story came from West Pierce Fire and Rescue.



