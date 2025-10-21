2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes in Canada near WA's San Juan Islands

The Brief A 2.9M earthquake struck in Canada near Washington's San Juan Islands on Tuesday morning. The earthquake struck at 5:30 a.m. As of 8:00 a.m., 87 people reported feeling the earthquake.



(United States Geological Survey)

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck at 5:30 a.m. PDT about 6.8 miles northeast of North Saanich, British Columbia. This area is north of Victoria, B.C. and northwest of the San Juan Islands.

So far, 87 people have reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS.

What you can do:

Anyone who felt the quake is encouraged to report it on the USGS website.

There were no reports of damage or injuries. While many variables are involved, geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4 or 5.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

