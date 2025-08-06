Multiple reported cougar sightings in San Juan County, WA

The Brief Multiple mountain lion sightings were recently reported to the San Juan County Sheriff's Office. The reported cougar sightings were on Monday and Tuesday near the Roche Harbor area. The sheriff's office provided safety tips for encounters, and urged the public to forward possible sightings to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.



Law enforcement in San Juan County is notifying the public after receiving multiple reports of mountain lion sightings this week.

What we know:

The first possible sighting came into the San Juan County Sheriff's Office on Monday morning, Aug. 4, with a caller stating a woman claimed to have spotted a cougar on White Point Road near Roche Harbor.

Later that day, another caller reported his wife was walking her dogs at the Roche Harbor Quarry and spotted a cougar about 30 yards away.

Then, on Tuesday night, another alleged cougar sighting was reported to the sheriff's office, with the caller claiming to hear rustling and see "a pair of glowing eyes low to the ground" while checking with a flashlight.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office says it has notified the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) about the reported sightings. The sheriff's office encouraged the public to forward possible sightings to WDFW so they can be accurately tracked.

Authorities say they have yet to receive any photographic evidence of the cougar sightings, and will coordinate with WDFW if they get one. There were no reports of any cougar attacks.

What you can do:

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office shared the following tips about what to do and what not to do during an encounter with a mountain lion:

Do's

Stop, stand tall, and face the lion

Make yourself look large and threatening: Open your jacket, raise your arms, and speak firmly and loudly.

Back away slowly: Give the lion an escape route. Do not turn your back.

If you have children, pick them up: Hold them securely without turning away or bending over.

If you are with pets, keep them close and on a leash.

If the lion acts aggressively, fight back: Use anything available as a weapon (rocks, sticks, your backpack, etc.).

Protect your head and neck: If attacked, try to stay on your feet and fight back aggressively.

Report the sighting to the WDFW: This helps them monitor and manage wildlife populations.

Don'ts

Don't run: Running can trigger a predatory response.

Don't turn your back: Maintain eye contact and back away slowly.

Don't crouch or bend over: This makes you appear smaller and more vulnerable.

Don't approach the lion: Give it space and an escape route.

Don't corner or trap the lion: This can escalate the situation.

Don't offer the lion food or try to feed it: This can habituate the lion to humans and make it more likely to approach in the future.

The Source: Information in this story came from the San Juan County Sheriff's Office.

