Kayak-riding suspects accused of vandalizing flooded Snohomish, WA property

Snohomish County deputies are investigating a vandalism incident at a flooded property in rural Snohomish, where owners confronted a group of young men accused of damaging equipment and briefly stealing items before fleeing by kayak.

The incident occurred on Marsh Road, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Property owners were on site checking for flood damage when they encountered the suspects, who had spray-painted a crane with pink paint and taken property from the business or farm, sheriff’s office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said. Reportedly, the property owners made contact with the suspects and retrieved their stolen property.

No injuries were reported.

Not a widespread problem, sheriff says

What they're saying:

Authorities say the incident does not reflect a broader pattern of looting in flood-impacted areas.

The sheriff’s office cautioned against property owners returning to flooded areas out of fear, noting those locations can be dangerous and difficult to access.

Deputies are still asking the public to remain vigilant. Anyone who sees suspicious activity or people traveling beyond posted road-closure signs is urged to call 9-1-1.

Suspects traveled by kayak

What we know:

The suspects were described as a group of young males, believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, who were using kayaks and inflatable kayaks, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident comes as deputies continue to warn residents about the dangers of floodwaters, especially as some people attempt to navigate submerged areas for recreation.

Sheriff warns against floodwater "adventures"

In a public safety message, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office reiterated the serious risks associated with floodwaters.

"Floodwater is dangerous, dirty, and debris can be floating just below the surface," the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Stressing emergency crews are put at risk when people venture into flooded areas and require rescue.

"We understand that it might be tempting to take a kayak or flotation[sic] device out for an ‘adventure’ but this is extremely dangerous," the post read. "If you become struck or stranded, first responders are put at risk during rescue efforts."

