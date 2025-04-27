WA lawmakers' final day of 2025 legislative session

The Brief Today is the final day of the 105-day 2025 legislative session. An update on where lawmakers are at in meeting their final day obligations, including passing the operating, transportation and capital budgets, and rent increase caps.



It's the final countdown for lawmakers in Olympia as today is the 105th and final day of the 2025 legislative session.

Big picture view:

Legislators are spending their last day addressing some of the most pressing and contentious issues of the session. The largest of which is the two-year operating budget that has been top of mind the past few months, with billions in spending cuts and increased taxes.

The $77.9 billion compromise released by Democrats in control of the legislature was passed by the House on Sunday morning and continues debate in the Senate heading into the afternoon.

The hot-button bill to annually cap rent increases passed out of both chambers and is on the way to the governor’s desk.

What's next:

Lawmakers still have to pass the capital construction and transportation budgets.

This is a developing story, check back for updates as we watch for more moves from the legislature heading into the evening.

The Source: Information for this report comes from the Olympia News Bureau.

