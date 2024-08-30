WA law enforcement searching for escaped convict in Tumwater

Washington law enforcement and the Department of Corrections (DOC) are searching for an inmate that recently escaped from a government building in Tumwater.

Police are looking for 33-year-old Christopher Brinkley. He was last seen Friday around noon at the Correctional Industries Headquarters, which is located just south of the Olympia Regional Airport.

Brinkley was wearing a red shirt and khaki pants. Law enforcement and DOC staff are actively searching the area.

The DOC says Brinkley was incarcerated at the Cedar Creek Corrections Center in Littlerock, and was at the Correctional Industries Headquarters in Tumwater as part of his approved work program.

Christopher Brinkley, 33

Brinkley was convicted in King County earlier this year of tampering with a witness and a protection order violation. His scheduled release date was June 16, 2026.

If you see Brinkley, do not approach him and call 911, or DOC headquarters at 360-480-2696.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Family trio arrested, couple accused of King County burglary spree

Washington summer storms help firefighters as drought deepens

Drive-thru disagreement at Puyallup McDonald's leads to shooting

New changes for Link light rail start Friday: Here's what to know

'She was the heart of the family': Grandmother killed by gunmen in Burien

2 injured in Everett apartment fire

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.