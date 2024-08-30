2 injured in Everett apartment fire

Officials are looking into what caused a two-alarm apartment fire Friday morning in Everett.

After 5:15 a.m., crews responded to a report of a fire at the Fulton Crossings Apartments at 120 Southeast Everett Mall Way.

One of the neighbors told FOX 13 that his neighbor knocked on his door to wake him up.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out, and officials said two people were injured. Their conditions are not known.

Fire officials said several apartment units were damaged and multiple residents were displaced.

It's unknown what started the fire, but the investigation remains ongoing.

