Police investigate chase, shots fired in Tukwila, WA

One person is in custody after a chase and shots were fired in Tukwila on Friday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of shots being fired in the area of South 142nd Street and Pacific Highway South at about 3:15 a.m.

According to investigators, officers found a man in an unlicensed vehicle. After ignoring officers, the suspect drove away.

Police determined the vehicle was stolen and officers initiated a pursuit.

During the chase, an officer used a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect and at the end of the pursuit, an officers opened fire.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was taken into custody and was booked into jail on suspicion of eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.

Several streets surrounding the scene were blocked as police investigated.

The officers involved has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard anytime a firearm is discharged by an officer.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Tukwila Police Department.

