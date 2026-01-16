The Beast Bus: Seahawks playoff party on London double-decker bus

The Brief For $60 you can party with hundreds of 12s, former NFL stars, get food and drink, and jam out to a live band right outside of Lumen Field. For the first time in years, the Beast Bus is breaking out its legendary double-decker, former London bus, for the Seahawks vs. the 49ers playoff game. The proceeds from the tickets go toward a non-profit aimed at giving vets with PTSD an outlet.



For the first time in four years, 12s can party on a decked-out, double-decker Seahawks bus for Saturday’s playoff game.

The Seahawks take on the 49ers on Saturday. Kickoff is 5pm and airs on FOX 13 Seattle.

While thousands will pack outside Lumen Field tailgating before the game, a select few will get a chance to party on the Beast Bus.

What they're saying:

"This is the ultimate party machine," said Stephanie Seher, owner of the Beast Bus.

The Beast Bus is a 14-foot-tall, 36-foot-long, former London double-decker bus. The 1994 transit vehicle is swagged out as a Seahawks haven.

It has televisions, sound systems, and enough sports memorabilia to put a museum to shame, like a replica Lombardi Trophy, stadium seats from the Kingdome, and signatures from Seahawks legends.

There is an entry fee of $60 which gets you four drink tickets and food, or $75 which gets you six drink tickets.

There are several former NFL players who are expected to be in attendance, and there is also live music from the band "Oncore."

Supporting veterans

The proceeds from the tickets go to the organization Mission Outdoors, a nonprofit that helps veterans with PTSD get reconnected with outdoor activities.

This is the first time the Beast Bus has been out in the public since 2021. The cost for operating the bus is a small fortune, but the organizers and owners say playoff football is the perfect reason to invest in a good time.

The event is 21+ and starts at 10 a.m. at 922 1st Avenue South, next to Lumen Field.

There are a total of 500 tickets available. For ticket information, click here.

