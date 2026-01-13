How the Seahawks got their name 50 years ago

The Brief Fifty years ago, Tom Barnum helped name the Seattle Seahawks through a radio contest. More than 20,000 entries were submitted with nearly 2,000 different team name suggestions. Barnum was recognized in 1976 for his input with a pack of tickets as well as a personalized Seattle Seahawks yearbook.



Fifty years ago, the Seattle Seahawks got its name through a radio competition where fans got the chance to choose a name.

"I think it’s the best name ever," said Tom Barnum.

In 1975, Barnum learned he would have a chance to name the new Seattle NFL team.

Tom Barnum

He tells FOX 13 Seattle he sent in a few suggestions, including sockeyes, ospreys, mariners (this competition was two years before the Seattle Mariners’ first season), but we all know what came out is the winner: The Seahawks.

According to the Seahawks, the organization received more than 20,000 entries and nearly 1,741 different suggestions.

Barnum was one of about 150 people who entered the name Seahawks.

As acknowledgment for his suggestion, the newly named Seahawks organization sent Barnum a personalized team yearbook/program, as well as two complimentary tickets for the season.

This year, Barnum was recognized again. The Beast Bus Family learned his story and got Barnum, his sons, and his grandson tickets to the Hawks game versus the Colts in December.

Courtesy of the Beast Bus Family

The good, the bad, and the ugly

The Seahawks received nearly 2,000 team name suggestions. Some of them make sense, others have to be satire.

Here is a list alphabetically of all the names the Seahawks listed as other suggestions from the 1975 contest.

A

Aardvarks, Aleuts, Aero-Techs, About Timers, Anchovies, Alkis, Asters Domes, Abominable Snowmen, Alki Ants, Apple Knockers, Aqua-Ducks;

B

Bigfoots, Blue Sounders, Bunyan, Bumbershoots, Buffalo Chips, Belaying Pins, Billy Goats, Buzz Saws, Bronze Bobcats, Bay Hawks;

C

Catamounts, Clouds, Cloudbursts, Clam Diggers, Cool Dudes, City Slickers, Cockatoos, Cumulo Nimbos, Crabs, Cutthroats, Chowderheads, Chinook Passers;

D

Daffy Ducks, Domebusters, Diarrheas, Dogwoods, Drizzlers, Ding Dongs, Dreadnaughts;

E-F

Electric Loggers, Ferrys, Flounders, Frogs, Fruits Pickers, Flying Wedges, Ferrets;

G

Green State Geoducks, Green Giants, Go-E-Ducks, Gnomes;

H

Hammerheads, Harpooners, Halibut Heads, Herman's Hermits, Hydrofoils;

I

Ichi Ban, Identified Flying Objects, Igloos;

K

Koala Bears, Killer Whales, Kelpers, Kilowatts, King Krabs;

L-M

Lucky Loggers, Microwaves, Mongooses, Major Domos, Montlakes;

N

Nibblers, Nutcrackers, Nordy's Best, Nanuks;

O

Orangutans, O-Zones;

P

Peckerwoods, Pachyderms, Playwrights, Puget Puffers, Puddle Jumpers, Pacific Crests, Pike Street Misfits, Plimsoll Marks, Peacemakers;

Q

Queen City Quinaults, Quicksands;

R

Rainbirds, Rainy Ramblers, Rain-Dears, Running Salmon, Raining Suns, Rain Gods, Rainbeams, Red Tide, Roaches, Roosters, Royal Broughams, Roostertails, Rain-Beaux, Rain Hawks;

S

Sodbusters, Sounders, Spunkies, Spittoons, Sea Urchins, Salty Dogs, Sheep, 747's, Silver Sasquatches, Skeletons, Sardines, Sperm Whales, Sleazies, Sonics, Snowflakes, Sourdoughs, Squids, Snorkels, Sinbads, Salamanders, Sun Dodgers, Scoundrels, Shamans, Sky Hawks, Stiletoes, Space Needlers, Scampi, Superscenics, Sawdust Eaters, Spodiodees, Soggies, Saints 'n Sinners, Shrimps;

T

Ticks, Tremites, Toads, Third Degree;

U & V

Undertow, Vampires;

W

Waumpums, Weather Beaters, Woodpeckers, Water Hawks, Washington Georges, White Roosters;

Y-Z

Yogas, Zonkers, Zodiacs.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers playoff game

Chairlift stops at WA's Summit at Snoqualmie, forcing rope evacuation

2 people found dead inside Mason County, WA home

Tacoma's Spud's Pizza hit by repeated break-ins after fire

Crook steals thousands worth of Pokemon cards from Everett, WA store

First 5 pm sunset of 2026 to return to Seattle this month. Here's when

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.