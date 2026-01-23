'Seattle News Weekly': Looking ahead to Sunday's NFC championship game

Seattle is up for a big weekend, as Sunday marks a make-or-break game for the Seahawks, as they go head-to-head against the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC Championship title, bringing the advancing team to the Super Bowl LX.

On episode 23 of the Seattle News Weekly podcast, FOX 13 Seattle’s anchor Bill Wixey, anchor and reporter John Hopperstad and photographer and host of the On the Sidelines podcast Dante Jackson, discuss Sunday’s game.

The hosts open the podcast discussing the future game overall, with predictions for the outcome – Dante’s "hot take" predicts a blowout win for the Seahawks.

"The eyeball test does not lie. The Seahawks look like the better team, and they will be the better team on Sunday. Look for a blowout from the Seahawks." — Dante Jackson

John expresses some valid nerves, as he brings up some of the strengths the Rams have, including Matthew Stafford, the offense, Puka and Nacua, who previously put up 600 yards against Seattle.

Bill brings data into the conversation, by discussing how the Seahawks’ 2025 season is rated through the "Simple Rating System" (SRS) – being remarkably higher than any in franchise history.

A comparison that seems to be on the minds of many Seahawks fans, is the "Dark Side" vs. "Legion of Boom." Bill breaks down where the two differ, and where they stand in all the Seahawks franchise history.

Dante analyzes Bill’s comparison, noting that the Dark Side is far more disciplined in their on-field play than the Legion of Boom. He specifically praises the Dark Side for winning at the line of scrimmage with just four rushers.

"Let’s slow down on those LOB comparisons… the LOB was dominant for at least a good four-year period… Overall, I don’t think so. It’s still some work to do, but this defense has potential." — Dante Jackson

The hosts celebrated John Schneider winning Executive of the Year, highlighting his brilliant trades and recent draft hits like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed.

The podcast concludes with a focus on ball security. They emphasize that Sam Darnold needs to trust the defense on his team to win.

"The Seahawks are the big bad wolf. San Francisco only had six divisional titles to the Seahawks’ nine since reorganization of the NFC West… Mike Macdonald carries us back to our rightful place." — Dante Jackson

Seattle News Weekly is a podcast that goes in depth and gives context to the stories that matter to the western Washington community. Check back every Thursday for a new episode on your favorite podcast platform, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Amazon Music, TuneIn and Audible, or YouTube.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

