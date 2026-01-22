Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba named PFWA Offensive Player of the Year

The Seattle Seahawks received two major honors from the Pro Football Writers of America following a 14-3 regular season and NFC West title, with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba named Offensive Player of the Year and general manager John Schneider earning Executive of the Year.

Seattle will play in the NFC championship game this weekend.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba named PFWA Offensive Player of the Year

Smith-Njigba led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards, the eighth-highest single-season total in league history, and became the third wide receiver to earn PFWA Offensive Player of the Year honors since the award was introduced in 1992.

He was also a unanimous first-team All-Pro selection and earned his second straight Pro Bowl nod.

"He's a great player," Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold said earlier this season. "… Jax does a really good job of understanding the plan every single week… I can't speak highly enough about that guy, but it really starts with days like today with the way that he prepares."

Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after defeating the Tennessee Titans in the game at Nissan Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo / Getty Images / Getty Images)

Smith-Njigba set franchise records for receiving yards (1,793) and receptions (119) and became just the second player in team history, along with Hall of Famer Steve Largent, to lead the league in receiving.

His numbers came in a run-heavy offense. Seattle attempted the fourth-fewest passes in the NFL, with Smith-Njigba accounting for more than 44 percent of the team’s receiving yards.

"The stats back it up," Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said. "The tape backs it up this year with Jax. He earned it."

Smith-Njigba said his focus remains on team goals.

"That was my goal," he said. "So it's a blessing, it's an honor. One down, a couple more to get."

John Schneider named PFWA Executive of the Year

Schneider earned PFWA Executive of the Year honors for the first time after overseeing a roster rebuild that positioned Seattle among the NFL’s top teams.

His work included key free-agent signings, multiple impactful draft classes, and roster moves that helped set the foundation for both immediate and long-term success.

"It really is conviction of what we're trying to build," Macdonald said. "He's led the charge. It's really that simple."

John Schneider, general manager of the Seattle Seahawks, poses with Mike Macdonald as Macdonald is announced as the new Seattle Seahawks head coach at Virginia Mason Athletic Center on February 01, 2024 in Renton, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Schneider and Macdonald emphasized depth across the roster, including the practice squad, an approach credited for steady production throughout the season.

"Big shoutout to Schneider and the office up there," defensive tackle Leonard Williams said. "I don't think I've ever been on a team that has zero ego. I think it's special."

Seahawks add to PFWA award history

Smith-Njigba and Schneider join a short list of Seahawks to earn PFWA honors, which include Shaun Alexander, Cortez Kennedy and Geno Smith.

Associated Press awards will be announced during NFL Honors in Super Bowl week.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Seahawks and the Professional Football Writers of America.

