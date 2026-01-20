Securing Seattle Seahawks versus Los Angeles Rams tickets for Sunday

The Brief Single tickets for Sunday are going for nearly $1000, and that's for standing room only. Some Seahawks fans are confused and concerned that reselling their tickets may impact their season ticket holder status. One diehard fan made a website to connect 12s fans who are looking to both buy and sell tickets, to make sure Lumen Field is packed with blue and green.



The Seahawks versus Rams NFC Championship game this Sunday is officially the most expensive conference championship ever, according to TickPick, an online ticket marketplace.

Seahawks fans are facing concerns and even controversy when it comes to where and how to buy and sell tickets.

By the numbers:

According to Ticketmaster, the cheapest seats available as of Tuesday afternoon are $980 for standing room-only seats.

However, some season ticket holders are choosing not to resell their tickets even if they can’t make it to the game.

The reason is due to concerns that selling their tickets could impact their season ticket status with the Seahawks.

An email that was sent out by the Seahawks organization reads:

Playoff Ticket Resale Notice:

Our records indicate that your seats for the upcoming Divisional Round Playoff game are currently posted for resale.

As communicated prior to the 2025 season, 2026 renewal eligibility may be impacted if it is determined that your season tickets, including any playoff games, were used primarily for resale purposes.

To avoid any impact to your renewal eligibility, we ask that you remove your resale listing and ensure your tickets are used by another 12. We encourage you to distribute your tickets directly to friends, family members, neighbors or community groups that will help us pack Lumen Field with blue and green.

Dig deeper:

However, officials with the Seahawks tell FOX 13 Seattle the email was aimed at people who are primarily using their tickets for resale purposes only, not occasional instances.

"What I found talking to season ticket holders is they wanted to sell to Seahawks fans, but once you’re putting it up on the market, even Ticketmaster, which is the approved place to sell them, they have no control over who buys them," said Brian Nemhauser.

Nemhuaser is the founder of Hawkblogger.com and the creator of HBTIX.com.

Brian Nemhauser in his home office explaining his sites, Hawkblogger and HBTIX

A former tech worker, Nemhauser created HBTIX.com so 12s can connect with other fans and make sure the tickets they are looking to sell end up in the good guy’s hands.

The way his site works is, users can create a profile and then have more means to communicate and confirm that they are selling and buying from trusted sources and of course, Seahawks fans.

Then the buyer and seller go offline from Nemhuaser’s site to complete the purchase – whether that is through Ticketmaster or another means of sale.

"It’s not fun to have opposing fans taking a large number of seats, and if you really do care enough to be a season ticket holder, you should care enough to make sure your team has the best chance to win, and that means putting a Seahawks fans in the seat," said Nemhauser.

