Rams-Seahawks NFC title game sets record for most expensive conference championship

The upcoming NFC Championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams is the most expensive conference championship game on record, according to data from ticket marketplace TickPick.

By the numbers:

TickPick reports the average purchase price for the Jan. 25, 2026, matchup is $1,421, surpassing all previous conference championship games.

The current lowest available ticket, often referred to as the "get-in" price, stands at $888.

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks at the line of scrimmage during a 21-19 Rams win in the NFL 2025 game between Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 16, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

The Rams-Seahawks game tops a list of the most expensive conference championship games based on average ticket price.

The previous high was the NFC Championship between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 29, 2023, which had an average purchase price of $1,113. That was followed by the Eagles-Commanders NFC Championship on Jan. 26, 2025, at $1,087.

Two conference championship games from Jan. 28, 2024, round out the top five: the NFC matchup between the 49ers and Detroit Lions at $898, and the AFC Championship between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs at $862.

The upcoming game is also the most expensive Seattle home game on record. TickPick says ticket prices for the Rams-Seahawks matchup are currently about 90% higher than the previous record-holder, the Seahawks’ home game against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 17, 2026, which averaged $747 per ticket.

TickPick also provided a geographic breakdown of ticket purchases. According to the company, 31% of tickets were purchased by buyers in Washington state, 26% from California and nearly 9% from Oregon.

