How much do tickets to the Seahawks vs Rams NFC Championship cost?

The Brief The Seahawks take on the Rams in the NFC Championship this Sunday at Lumen Field. Tickets for the game are selling for nearly $1,000 each. Fans are stocking up on Seahawks merch, including vintage and rage gear from the 90s.



Kickoff for Sunday’s division rival NFC Championship game against the Rams is less than a week away, and there are a series of questions fans are asking before the game.

Where are you going to watch the game?

"I know it’s going to cost. I’m not going to say that it won’t, but, however it’s the chance, you know what I mean? Money can be made," said Matt Hernando.

Hernando lives in Las Vegas but flew to Seattle for the playoff game against the 49ers.

He tells FOX 13 Seattle he will be flying right back for this Sunday’s game against the Rams, and is already looking ahead.

"That's why I was being nice to Niners fans during the game, because I need to be nice to you guys because you're hosting our Super Bowl," he added.

How much are tickets?

As of Monday afternoon, tickets for the game are selling from a few hundred dollars to several thousand.

By the numbers:

According to Ticketmaster, the lowest price for a single ticket is $1,011.50 located in the 300 section.

For two tickets in the 300 section, the price drops slightly to $910.35 for a total cost of $1,820.70 (including service fee).

On SeatGeek, a ticket in the 300 Section goes for $875.26.

For two tickets in the 300 section, the price is $935 per ticket for a total cost of $1,869.42.

If you’re looking to spend a small fortune, you can get a single ticket on Ticketmaster in the 100 section for $5,296.69 and a pair of tickets for $11,945.22 ($5,972.61 per ticket).

On SeatGeek, you can get a single ticket in Club 200 section for $7,888. For a pair of tickets, you would pay $12,708.08 ($6,355 per ticket).

What are you going to wear?

Monday, fans were stocking up on merch for Sunday’s game.

One way to stand out in the sea of Hawks fans is by going vintage.

"In the last four to five years, it’s been explosive," said Rio Estolas, owner of Northwest Throwbacks. "As far as us, we’ve been a go-to place for sportswear."

Estolas’s store features vintage and retro gear for many different teams, but Seahawks swag is in high-demand right now.

Estolas says online orders are keeping them busy, but they also have plenty of stock in-store.

Some of the pieces in the store are on sale for hundreds of dollars, but Estolas tells FOX 13 Seattle, you can still look fresh without breaking the bank.

"You can come in and get something cool for like $50 bucks, like a hat or a shirt," he said.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Tacoma police seek 2 suspects in New Year's Day fatal shooting

Seattle Reddit users furious over Seahawks parking prices

12-year-old arrested for screwdriver attack in Seattle’s Central District

1 person hospitalized after 21-car pileup on I-5 near Fife

Super Bowl latest: Green Day confirmed as opener

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.