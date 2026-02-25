Seattle weather: Much-needed snow to hit WA mountains

The Brief Portions of the Cascades from Stevens Pass northward are expected to receive significant snow, with up to two feet forecast for Mount Baker through the end of the week. A weather disturbance will bring breezy conditions with 35 mph gusts and scattered showers to Western Washington, though areas south of Seattle will remain largely dry. Skies are expected to clear by the weekend, leading to drier conditions and afternoon highs warming into the low to mid-50s by early next week.



Another round of much-needed snow is forecast to fall in parts of the Cascades. The best chances will be mainly from Stevens Pass northward, with Mount Baker forecast to pick up almost 2 feet through the end of the week.

A disturbance will swing through the northern part of the state with snow chances in the North Cascades.

A disturbance passing to the north will bring a chance of a few showers for some in Western Washington, along with another round of snow in the mountains. Areas from Seattle south will likely stay dry through late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

A few evening showers are possible, mainly north, along with mountain snow.

What's next:

Winds are forecast to pick up through the afternoon and late into Wednesday night. While winds are forecast to be below the wind advisory criteria, it will be breezy at times with gusts nearing 35 mph.

Overnight lows on Wednesday night into Thursday won't be as chilly as more clouds are forecast to move in overnight.

Drier skies by this weekend and into early next week with highs warming into the low and mid 50s.

