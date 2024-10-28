No schools selected for closure after final Marysville SD meeting

The Marysville School District hosted its final meeting on potential school closures Monday night.

The district said they are not considering any specific schools to close at this time.

However, some parents and educators are still worried that their schools could still be on the chopping block. The interim superintendent says the goal is to save $1-2 million through a school closure plan.

Parent Tanya Mathers has two youngsters who attend Liberty Elementary. Her daughter Jassmyn and son Jaiden are nervous that their school could close.

"She’s not as worried as her brother, but they are both real concerned," she said.

A proposition to close Liberty Elementary, made previously by former superintendent Dr. Zachary Robbins and his administration, put the family on edge.

"Not much we can do until they make a decision, and he knows where they are going," said Maythers.

Liberty Elementary paraeducator and parent Laura Murril says she'd like the district to consider the number of low income students who live near the school, something that might not have been under consideration before.

"How many complexes that surround our building are low income and how is that going to affect our families?" said Laura.

Dr. Dave Burgess, interim superintendent of the Marysville School District, says the district will gather feedback before any decisions are made.

"There are a number of our community members that thought way outside the box and presented ideas honestly we never contemplated before," said Burgess.

He gave an example of an original idea that had come in during the district's feedback sessions.

"The idea of consolidating grades at the high school level, so that we may have 8th and 9th on campus of a current high school and 10, 11, 12 at another single high school," said Burgess.

Monday's meeting follows the resignation announcement of the district HR director last week, after only about three months on the job.

"Obviously, it caught me very much by surprise. I think the world of Brooke Marshall," said Burgess.

He says the district may have already found a potential interim replacement.

"A talented person who has worked in HR in the Tacoma School District. So, we met with her today. We are interested in trying to get some of the HR issues resolved," said Burgess.

He says the district is also welcoming members of the community to volunteer for a school closure committee. He says they are looking for broad-based participation with various schools to get people from different backgrounds involved. He says that committee could eventually make recommendations, which the board will consider in the future.

